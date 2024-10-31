Man kills 5-year-old daughter, later tries to attempt suicide; arrested

Raiganj: A man allegedly killed his five-year-old daughter and later tried to take his own life. The incident took place at Sudarsanpur in Raiganj town, North Dinajpur district, on Tuesday afternoon, The accused, identified as Arup Sen, a contractor by profession, was arrested and presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court on Wednesday. He has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

According to reports, Sen had a prosperous business during the Left Front government’s tenure.

However, in recent times, his business suffered significant losses, plunging him into financial distress. Overwhelmed by mounting debts, Sen reportedly experienced severe mental depression, which might have contributed to the tragic turn of events.On Tuesday afternoon, Sen reportedly took his daughter into his office chamber.

After some time, his elder son discovered him attempting to hang himself. Acting quickly, the boy saved his father. Moments later, the unconscious body of five-year-old Aditi was found lying on the floor.

The family immediately rushed her to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Kuntal Bandopadhyay, the Additional Superintendent of Police of Raiganj Police District, confirmed the incident and stated: “After receiving information, the police promptly reached the location. During the investigation, Arup Sen confessed to killing his daughter and then attempting suicide.

His elder son’s sudden arrival saved him.”