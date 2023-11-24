Man killed within 48 hours of receiving death threats in Malda

Malda: Within 48 hours of receiving death threat calls from some local youths, the body of a toto driver was recovered from inside his house under mysterious circumstances from Rasiladaha Baganpara area under the Malda Police Station.



It is alleged that the deceased was suffocated to death by putting a pillow on his face. The incident has triggered a lot of excitement in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Nepal Mandal, aged 42 years.

A theft occurred at Nepal Mandal’s house last week and some local youths were being suspected. An arbitration meeting was also held in the village but without a settlement.

This is when Mandal thought of approaching the police. It is alleged that someone called the deceased a night before and threatened to kill him and within 48 hours of that threat, the body was recovered on Friday morning with mosquito net around his throat and pillow on his face.

Mousumi Mandal, wife of the deceased, said: “My husband was an alcoholic and used to start brawls frequently. For this reason, I live with my three daughters in a separate house but we communicated daily. He informed me that he had received death threats. I want punishment for the offenders.”

Lakkhan Mandal, a relative of the deceased, said: “It seems that some people were afraid of his going to the police so they stopped him in this way. We want a detailed investigation and conviction of the criminals.”

The police recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. An investigation

has begun.