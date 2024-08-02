Man killed while trying to save son

Kolkata: A man was assaulted to death by a group of people at Kulti in Asansol while the deceased was trying to save his teenage son from getting assaulted for alleged theft of Rs 200. Reportedly, on Wednesday, a few residents of the Lachipur area were searching for the teenage son of Krishna Goswami.

It is alleged that when the teenage boy was found, the accused persons, including one Subhas along with his family members, assaulted him over the alleged theft

of Rs 200.

When Goswami tried to stop the assault he was also beaten up. When Goswami fell on the ground, the accused persons left. Local residents rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. So far police have been able to arrest only Subhas.