Man killed while guarding fish at his pond

Cooch Behar: A forty-year-old man named Abdul Khalek Miah of Petla Borodanga area of Block 1, Dinhata in Cooch Behar was killed while guarding fish in his pond.



According to local and family sources, as per his routine, Abdul Khalek Miah had gone to the pond, adjacent to his house, to guard the fish on Thursday night.

As he did not return home on Friday morning, worried members of his family rushed to the spot at 7 am on Friday.

There they found him lying dead in a pool of blood on the spot where he had lay down watching his fish.

There were deep, sharp weapon wounds on his head. Police from the Dinhata police station reached the spot and recovered the body.

The police have started investigating the incident. Abdul Khalek’s brother, Abdul Quader, said: “My brother had a fish farm and used to watch over his fish every night. On Thursday night he went to the pond after dinner. The body was recovered in the morning. He died under mysterious circumstances. We want the police to thoroughly investigate the matter.”