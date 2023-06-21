Man killed in Naxalbari area, death sparks stir

The Naxalbari area turned into a battleground over the alleged murder of a tribal man. People from the Adivasi community blocked the Asian Highway-2, burnt tires protesting against the murder and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. Around 50 houses were vandalised with three houses being set on fire in the Muribasti area in Naxalbari under the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad.

The incident spread tension in the area. A huge contingent of Naxalbari Police and Rapid Armed Force (RAF) rushed to the spot. Panic gripped the area. It is learned that the body of Sudhir Nagashia, a resident of that area, recovered from the side of the railway line in the Muribasti area of Naxalbari block on Tuesday night.

Allegedly, some miscreants from the same area killed the person following a heated exchange of words over a car parking dispute. He was allegedly beaten to death in front of his four-year-old son.

According to the locals, on Tuesday night, he was taking his four-year-old son to the doctor, when he had a scuffle with some miscreants over a parking issue. They then allegedly beat him to death and left the body near the railway track.

When the local tribal community heard about the incident, they started protesting. On Wednesday morning they blocked the Asian Highway 2 in Hatighisa. Later, they vandalized about 50 houses and set three houses on fire.

On receiving information, Manoranjan Ghosh, the Additional Superintendent of Police and Achintya Gupta the DSP (Rural) reached the spot. Four fire engines reached the spot and brought the fire under control. A large police force was also deployed in the village.

Arvind Kerkatta, one of the villagers, said, “The father was inhumanely killed in front of his son. There were atrocities before this. It is unacceptable that someone would be killed in this way.”

Suchitra Barman, whose house was vandalised, said: “We were at home. All of a sudden, people came in groups and entered the house. The whole house was vandalised. All the gold jewellery was looted.”

Arindam Mandal, the BDO of Naxalbari said: “The police have started an investigation into the incident. The culprits will soon be arrested.”

Arun Ghosh, the Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad, Roma Reshmi Ekka, the assistant Sabhadhipati visited the area after the incident. “It is an unfortunate incident. It is not acceptable that miscreants would kill a person for a small reason. We asked the police to arrest the culprits at the earliest,” said Roma

Reshmi Ekka.