Man killed in elephant attack

Jalpaiguri: A 36-year-old man was killed in an elephant attack on Monday night in Barodighi Forest village, adjacent to the Lataguri forest area under the Matiali block.

The deceased has been identified as Nandu Kheria, a resident of the village. According to local sources, the incident occurred when a wild elephant strayed into the

village late at night.

“Since our village is close to the forest, elephants often enter the area. Usually, we chase them away together. But on Monday night, one came near Nandu’s house. As soon as he turned on his torch, the elephant suddenly charged, lifted him with its trunk and killed him,” said local resident Ramesh Oraon. The elephant retreated into the forest after locals raised an alarm.

After being alerted, members of the Khunia forest squad rushed to the spot. Nandu Kheria, who sustained severe injuries, was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared

him dead. Forest department officials have assured that compensation will be provided to the victim’s family in accordance with government norms.

The body has been sent to Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.