Man killed by son over family dispute in Kumargram

Alipurduar: A tea garden worker was allegedly murdered by his son following a family dispute in Kumargram. The accused, Sagar Lohar, reportedly attacked his father, Mohan Lohar (50), with an axe at the Mission Line labor quarters of Kumargram Tea Garden on Sunday at around 9 pm.

According to police sources, Mohan Lohar was critically injured in the attack. Neighbours rushed him to Kumargram Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Following the incident, Sagar Lohar fled the scene and remains absconding.

Kumargram Police Station has registered a murder case and launched an investigation.

Authorities have recovered the axe used in the crime and intensified efforts to apprehend the accused. Meanwhile, Mohan Lohar’s body has been sent to Alipurduar District Hospital for autopsy.