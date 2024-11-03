Man killed at his sister’s house in Malda

Malda: A man was killed in his sister’s house the day before ‘Bhai Phonta,’ in the Setumore area of Sahapur Gram Panchayat under Malda Police Station on Saturday afternoon. The young man was killed by a cricket bat wielded by his sister’s father-in-law during a family dispute on Saturday afternoon.

The victim, identified as Ravi Mondal, 25, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Moulpur Rural Hospital. The accused has been arrested and forwarded to court by the police.

According to police reports, Ravi visited his sister Priyanka Swarnakar’s house with his wife, Pinki Mondal, just before the Bhai Phota.

A family quarrel erupted between Priyanka and her husband, Rocky Swarnakar.

Attempting to intervene, Ravi was suddenly attacked by Kailash Swarnakar, Priyanka’s father-in-law, who struck him in the chest with a cricket bat. The blow caused severe injuries, leading to Ravi losing consciousness and bleeding from his mouth.

Local residents rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Pinki has filed a written complaint against Kailash Swarnakar and his wife, Saraswati Swarnakar, with the police. The police have initiated an investigation into the murder and arrested

the accused.