Man jumps on Metro track, dies; services hit for an hour

Kolkata: Metro services were disrupted for almost an hour, after a youth committed suicide by jumping in front of a Metro rake at Rabindra Sadan station on Thursday morning. During the disrupted period, truncated services were run between Dakshineswar and Central Metro stations on the Northern side and between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Kavi Subhash on the Southern side of the city.



However, many people going to offices and their workplaces faced harassment due to the incident.

According to Metro authorities, on Thursday around 8:50 am, while a Dum Dum-bound Metro rake was entering the Rabindra Sadan Metro Station, a youth who was later identified as Himanshu Pugalia (25) of Keyatala Road in Bhowanipore jumped in front of it. Though the motorman applied the emergency brake, he was unable to stop the metro before hitting Pugalia. After the senior Metro officials were informed, a technical team was sent to the spot.

The rake was evacuated and was driven backwards first. Then a power block (temporary suspension of power supply) was taken to rescue the youth.

After Pugalia was brought up he was rushed to SSKM Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, after a thorough check of the tracks, normal services resumed from 9:48 am.