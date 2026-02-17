Man jumps into canal, leaves note saying ‘justice for sister’

Siliguri: A businessman allegedly jumped into the Mahananda Canal, leaving behind a note that read “justice for sister.” Police have started a search operation. However, at the time of filing this report, the police were unable to recover the body.

The man has been identified as Manoj Dalmia (48), a resident of Milanpally in Ward No. 26 of Siliguri. He has been running a stationery shop at Mahabirsthan.

According to sources, Dalmia left his home on a scooter on Sunday and headed straight to Phansidewa. He parked his scooter beside the Mahananda canal and reportedly wrote a suicide note before taking the step.

The contents of the note — particularly the line “Justice for Sister” — have sparked speculation. However, his family refused to comment on this.

Naxalbari SDPO Soumjit Roy said: “The suicide note mentions justice for his sister. Efforts are underway to recover the body, and an investigation has been initiated.” Mpost