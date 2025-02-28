Man injured in bison attack in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: A man was seriously injured in a Indian Gaur (Bison) attack in the Aathar Kotha area of Cooch Behar I block on Friday. The injured, identified as Abu Bakkar Siddiqui (41), is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cooch Behar.

According to local sources, three bison strayed into Aathar Kotha village on Friday morning, triggering panic among residents. Upon receiving the information, officials from the Cooch Behar Forest Division and police personnel from Kotwali Police Station rushed to the scene to control the situation. During the operation, Abu Bakkar Siddiqui, who was standing outside his house, was suddenly attacked from behind by one of the bison, leaving him critically injured.

Eyewitness and local resident Abu Kalam Azad stated: “Abu Bakkar was standing in front of his house when the bison attacked him from behind. His condition is critical.” Forest department officials worked for several hours to tranquilise and capture the animals. ADFO of Cooch Behar Forest Division, Ashit Chatterjee, confirmed that all three bison were successfully controlled and later released into the forest of Patlakhawa. “The Forest department will provide compensation to those whose agricultural land and crops were damaged. Additionally, arrangements have been made for the treatment of the injured person,” Chatterjee stated.