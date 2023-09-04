Man injured after concrete chunk falls on him

Kolkata: A man suffered multiple injuries after a portion of a concrete chunk fell from the fourth floor of the Stephen Court building on Park Street on Sunday morning.

The injured person, identified as Manoj Ramani of Russel Street area, was rushed to SSKM Hospital where he was treated and later discharged.

According to sources, Ramani was walking along Park Street on Sunday around 7:30 am when a chunk of concrete fell on his head. Local people rushed Ramani to the hospital, where he received several stitches. It is suspected that due to heavy rain, the water might have been soaked in the damaged portion of the concrete which resulted

in the collapse.