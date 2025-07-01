Man held with several firearms in Domkal

Kolkata: A man was arrested by the cops of Domkal Police Station with several firearms and ammunition on Sunday night.

According to sources, acting on a tip off, cops of Domkal Police Station led by the Inspector in-charge (IC), conducted a raid at a place in West Kuchiamora area of Domkal on Sunday night.

During the raid, police detained a man identified as Arab Ali alias Badar and found one long-range country-made gun, two long-range 12-bore country-made guns, one high-quality country-made 7 mm pistol magazine along with four rounds of bullets, 20 rounds of 12-bore bullets and four rounds of 7 mm bullets.

Later, a case was registered at the Domkal Police Station observing all procedures and he was arrested. Ali is being interrogated to find out others in the racket.

It may be mentioned that recently, the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police had arrested a man from the vicinity of the Howrah Railway Station and seized two improvised one-shoter small firearms and a 42 rounds bullet of 8 mm.

Cops also found KF marks on the bullets indicating that the ammunition were made at the Khamaria Ordnance Factory located in Jabbalpur, Madhya Pradesh. During interrogation, STF officials came to know that he procured arms from Bihar to supply those to Bengal.