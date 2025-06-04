Man held with firearms in Panihati

Kolkata: Tension spread in Panihati area after a man was arrested with several firearms and bullets on Monday night during a joint raid by the cops of Kamarhati and Khardah police stations. According to sources, acting on a tip off, the joint police team conducted a raid at the residence of the suspect identified as Nayem Ansari. During a search of the house, police found four improvised country-made pipe guns, four rounds of 8mm ammunition, five rounds of .38 ammunition, three rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and one round of .318 nitro ammunition. After observing the legal formalities, the arms and ammunition were seized and Ansari was arrested.

He was produced at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (ACJM) Court, Barrackpore with a prayer for his police remand. After the hearing, Ansari was remanded to police custody for 10 days. Police have informed that the investigation is underway to find out from where he had procured the arms and ammunitions and why. It is suspected that he might have intention to supply those to some miscreants.

