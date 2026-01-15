Man held with dual citizenship documents

Siliguri: A man was arrested at the Indo-Nepal border in Panitanki for allegedly possessing dual citizenship documents for both Nepal and India. The accused has been identified as Uttam Kumar Shrestha. He was produced before the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court on Wednesday and was remanded him to three days of police custody.

According to sources, personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) intercepted Shrestha while he was attempting to cross into Nepal via the Panitanki border from Sikkim. His suspicious behavior led officials to conduct further questioning and a search. During the search operation, authorities recovered a Nepalese citizenship card and an Indian Voter Identity Card issued in Sikkim, confirming allegations of dual citizenship. Following the discovery, Shrestha was handed over to Kharibari police for further legal proceedings.