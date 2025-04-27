Man held with counterfeit notes worth Rs 2.8 lakh

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police on Friday thwarted an attempt to smuggle a significant amount of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) at Shalimar Railway Station, recovering a huge cache of counterfeit notes.

Acting swiftly on a tip-off, the STF team conducted a raid at the station and arrested a man identified as 33-year-old Soumen Pal, a resident of Daulatabad in Murshidabad district. A thorough search of his luggage led to the recovery of counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 2.8 lakh, all in Rs 500 denominations.

Police said that during preliminary interrogation, Pal admitted he had procured the counterfeit notes from a contact in Murshidabad. He was preparing to board an express train bound for Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, where he intended to deliver the fake currency to his associates for profit.