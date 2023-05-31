‘Man held with cannabis connected to Union Min’

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha, has alleged through a social media post, that Sameer Das, who was arrested in the cannabis smuggling case, has connections with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik. He has even shared a photograph of Das with the minister.

On Tuesday night, Guha posted the image along with the statement: “Don’t be upset, Sir. Business has its ups and downs. Getting caught with marijuana once should not happen repeatedly.”

Incidentally the Special Task Force (STF) had apprehended four individuals and recovered cannabis from inside a coffin in an ambulance in Phulbari near Siliguri on Tuesday. 64 kg cannabis was recovered from the coffin.

The arrested have been identified as Sameer Das, Apurbo Dey, Pappu Modak and Saraswati Das. All are the residents of Dinhata in Cooch Behar. Among those arrested, Sameer Das, was the owner and driver of the ambulance.

Udayan Guha has alleged that those arrested have close ties with the BJP. He further alleged that the MP’s camp in Dinhata serves as a sanctuary for anti-social elements. He emphasised the importance of a thorough investigation, believing that everything will be revealed. “Criminals commit offenses and seek refuge in such places” stated Guha.

However, BJP MLA Nikhil Ranjan Dey countered, stating: “Union Minister Nisith Pramanik is a public figure. Numerous people have taken pictures with him on various occasions.”