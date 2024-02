Siliguri: Special Operation Group (SOG) and New Jalpaiguri Police of Siliguri Metropolitan have jointly arrested a man with 300 grams of brown sugar on VIP road area under New Jalpaiguri Police Station on Tuesday afternoon.



The accused has been identified as Ranjit Chhetri, a resident of Jhankar More area in Siliguri. The brown sugar was brought from Malda. The estimated market value of recovered brown sugar was Rs 20 lakh.