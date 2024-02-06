Man held with Aadhaar card & Canadian passport

Siliguri: A man with an Aadhaar card and a Canadian passport was arrested from the Bagdogra Airport. The Canadian passport was allegedly made on a fake name.

The accused has been identified as Ayub Khan (63 years), a resident of Chennai.

Police recovered an Indian ID, where his name was Ayub Khan but on the Canadian passport bore the name Sridharan Kumar Singh but had his photograph. This was recovered from his possession.

On January 31, while conducting a check, officials of the Immigration department arrested the accused with those documents. Sushanta Mallick, Assistant Director of Bureau of Immigration (BOI) said: “The accused was questioned on suspicion. He was then handed over to the police.”

During investigation, police came to know that Ayub used to supply labourers in Canada. Later, he undertook an initiative to obtain citizenship in Canada. He obtained a Canadian passport with a fake ID proof in 2004. Thereafter, he went to Canada 10 times.

Later, he applied for citizenship of Canada requesting asylum. On January 31, he landed at Bagdogra Airport from Chennai to meet his friend. That time, BOI officials were conducting a special drive. They interrogated every passenger, including the accused. After interrogating him for 12 hours, BOI officials handed him over to the police.

On January 1, he was produced at Siliguri Court and was taken in five days of police remand.

On Tuesday again he was produced at the Siliguri Court. BOI and the police have sent a letter to the concerned department in Canada, requesting cancellation of the accused’s passport.