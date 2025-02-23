Man held on charges of cybercrime in S Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Police arrested a newlywed man, Bittu Das, on charges of cybercrime while he was returning home with his bride. The arrest took place in the Patiram Police Station area.

According to sources, Bittu Das, a resident of Bolla Badalpur, used to work as a mobile store employee. However, within a few years, he amassed significant wealth, owning a large house, land and expensive furniture. His sudden rise raised suspicions among locals but the true reason remained unknown — until now.

Police investigations revealed that Bittu was part of a large SIM card fraud ring. The gang used fake identity documents to obtain SIM cards, which were then used for illegal activities. Authorities had been tracking this syndicate for some time and their probe eventually led them to Bittu.

On Thursday, Bittu got married. However, on Friday night, while returning home with his bride, police stopped his vehicle in the Baul area and arrested him. At home, his family and relatives were still celebrating the wedding with fireworks and a DJ party — unaware of the shocking turn of events.

On Saturday, Bittu was presented in court, where the judge remanded him to three days of police custody. Patiram Police Station officer in-charge Satkar Sangbo stated: “Bittu Das has been arrested for cybercrime. The investigation is ongoing and more links to the network may emerge.”