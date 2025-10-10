Man held near CM’s home with ‘air gun’, released later

Kolkata: A man was detained near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence on Friday with what was later established as an air gun in his bag.

Police immediately detained the man and took him to Kalighat Police Station.

He was released after it was confirmed that the pistol was an air gun and that he possessed valid documents for keeping it.

Police stopped the man near Hazra Road around 10:30 am when his car was moving towards the CM’s residence. He was identified as Debanjan Chatterjee.

He reportedly told the officers that he was going to submit a letter to the Chief Minister.

Chatterjee told the police that he is a teacher at a private school in the Park Circus area and a member of the Serampore Rifle Club.

He produced documents to justify possession of the air gun.