Man held in wife’s ‘murder’

Kolkata: A man has been arrested by Shyampukur police for allegedly murdering his wife over suspicions of an extramarital affair and attempting to make it appear as a case of suicide.

The victim, Puja Purakayat, was married to Sumit Purakayat of Dispensary Lane in Shyampukur for about ten years. The couple had a daughter. According to police sources, Sumit often suspected that Puja was involved in an extramarital relationship. Sumit worked in a

private firm, while Puja was known to maintain regular contact with her mother, Swapna Debnath, speaking to her almost every day.

On Saturday, when Puja failed to call, Swapna grew anxious and tried reaching her but failed. Acting on her suspicion, she went to her daughter’s residence and found Puja lying unconscious on the bed. Puja was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. When Swapna tried to contact Sumit, his phone was found switched off. Suspecting foul play, she informed the police.

During the initial probe, officers recovered a note that read, “Nobody is responsible for our death.” The use of the word “our” raised suspicion about Sumit’s involvement. An autopsy later confirmed that Puja was strangled to death. Police registered a case of murder and began searching for Sumit. Before they could trace him, he appeared at Shyampukur PS and was arrested. During interrogation, Sumit allegedly confessed that he had planned to end his own life after killing his wife. Probe is still on.