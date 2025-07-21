Man held in Rajasthan after fleeing with Rs 5.8 lakh

Siliguri: A man accused of fleeing with Rs 5.8 lakh meant for paddy procurement was arrested from Rajasthan and brought back to Siliguri on Saturday. Identified as Azad Pandit Vaniram, the accused was produced in Jalpaiguri District Court on Sunday.

Vaniram, a resident of Raotasar under Hanumangarh district in Rajasthan, was employed by Naresh Agarwal, a businessman from Sevoke Road, at his Fulbari-based establishment. His role involved purchasing paddy from government and private markets in nearby districts.

Naresh alleged that in June, Vaniram took two advance installments totalling Rs 5.8 lakh but failed to procure any paddy. Soon after, he cut off communication, claiming he had lost his mobile phone. Suspecting foul play, Naresh discovered that Vaniram had vacated his rented house in Ranidanga with his wife and belongings on June 14.

Following a complaint, NJP police traced Vaniram’s location to Rajasthan by July 12. A three-member police team reached there on July 14.

Due to lack of recent photos, officers conducted discreet surveillance near a suspected residence and captured visuals of Vaniram. Once the images were confirmed by Naresh, Vaniram was arrested

on July 18.