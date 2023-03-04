Man held for ‘visually abusing’ singer Iman

kolkata: A man was arrested on Thursday night after he allegedly abused popular Bengali singer Iman Chakraborty in Regent Park.



According to Chakraborty, like other days she was returning home on Thursday night along with her husband, sister and a friend. They were buying some fruits. Suddenly, a man standing nearby started passing comments on various types of fruits with the seller. Iman also alleged that the man was staring at her in an indecent manner.

When she confronted the man and asked why he was staring at the singer, the accused man identified as Ranjan Majumdar reportedly acted like nothing happened.

Iman alleged that she was ‘visually abused’ by Majumdar.

From the spot, the singer called up Regent Park police station and sought help. Within ten minutes, police reached the spot and detained Majumdar. Later, Iman lodged a complaint following which a case was registered against Majumdar and he was arrested.

Late on Thursday night, the singer shared her experience through a social media live and narrated the incident. She also urged all the women to protest against such people if they come across any indecent behaviour, gesture or proposal which can harm their dignity.