Man held for trying to enter Mamata’s home with arms in car

Kolkata: Police on Friday arrested a man, with arms in his car, for allegedly trying to enter Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence.



According to police, the accused, identified as Shekh Noor Amin resident of the Kotwali area in West Midnapore was driving his car and reached the crossing of Hazra Road and Harish Chatterjee Street around 10:20 am. On suspicion, cops intercepted the car having a ‘police’ board on its windscreen and started questioning.

As Amin failed to provide any satisfactory answers, he was asked to get down and his car was searched. During the search, police found a firearm, a sharp weapon and ganja from the car. Cops also found some identity cards of several central agencies like BSF, Intelligence Branch (IB) and others. Immediately Amin was taken to the Kalighat Police Station where he was interrogated for several hours by the cops of Special Task Force, Special Branch and Detective Department of Kolkata Police.

Later a case was registered against him on charges of impersonating a public servant, wearing garb or carrying a token used by public servants with fraudulent intent, forgery of valuable security at will, etc and criminal conspiracy along with necessary sections of the Arms Act. He will be produced at the Alipore court on Saturday.

Commissioner of Kolkata Police Vineet Kumar Goyal said: “We are verifying from where he got the identity cards. Considering the threat to the CM's security he is being examined. It is a very serious issue as she is a ‘Z+’ protectee.”