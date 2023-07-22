Man held for trying to enter CM’s house claims to be undergoing treatment for mental illness

Kolkata: Shekh Noor Amin who was arrested by Kolkata Police on Friday while allegedly trying to enter Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence in a vehicle sporting ‘police’ sticker has claimed he is mentally challenged and is undergoing treatment.



Noor was produced at Alipore Court on Saturday and was remanded to police custody till August 3.

The sleuths, however, are not convinced and have decided to consult the doctor who has been involved in the treatment of Noor to ascertain the truth. They are also not ruling out the involvement of some other person in the case.

According to police sources, Noor during interrogation told them that he has been using a press sticker in his car for avoiding payment of tolls in the toll plazas.

“He has been making incoherent statements. So we need to interrogate him further,“ an investigating officer said.

Defence counsel Sheikh Kishanoor argued that according to the seizure list produced before the court, no firearm has been seized from his client’s vehicle but a thing that resembled a ‘firearm’ has been found.

Kishanoor has informed the court that Noor has been on treatment due to mental problems since 2021.

His wife Poonam Bibi also spoke along similar lines.

The sleuths had found some identity cards of several Central agencies like BSF, IB and others.