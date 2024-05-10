Man held for ‘trafficking blood’

BALURGHAT: Attempting to sell blood for profit, a young man found himself apprehended by the relatives of a patient at Gangarampur Super Specialty Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

The dramatic incident culminated in the crowd delivering the individual to hospital authorities, who then involved the police.

The detained youth stands accused of trafficking blood. Cops at Gangarampur Police Station are currently investigating the matter, which has stirred unrest in the area.

Nikhil Bhuiyan, residing in Gangarampur’s Fulbari, had admitted his pregnant wife to Gangarampur Hospital two months prior, necessitating blood. Despite numerous attempts, Nikhil failed to secure the required blood from the Gangarampur blood bank.

Seizing the opportunity, Tapas Paul, the arrested youth, allegedly offered to provide blood in exchange for Rs 3,000. He accepted an advance payment of Rs 500 from the patient’s relatives but disappeared thereafter.

Two months later, Nikhil returned to Gangarampur Super Specialty Hospital with another relative, only to encounter the same youth at the blood bank attempting to solicit money for blood. Subsequently, the youth was apprehended by others

present, leading to a significant disturbance.

The accused is purported to have swindled money from numerous patients’ relatives through similar schemes involving the sale of blood. He has reportedly confessed to these actions. Law enforcement is currently probing the entirety of the incident.

Santanu Maitra, Inspector-in-Charge of Gangarampur Police Station, said: “One person is accused of selling blood for money. He was detained. An investigation

is underway.”