Man held for threatening youth’s family

Kolkata: A man was arrested by cops of Karaya Police Station for allegedly threatening the family of a youth who was in a relationship with his daughter.

Sources said the youth, a resident of Shil Kane in Tangra, was romantically involved with the daughter of Bholanath Kar, a resident of Pottery Road in Entally.

On learning about the relationship, Kar scolded his daughter and grew angry with the youth. Late Tuesday night, Kar visited the youth’s house with a gun.

When the youth’s mother opened the door, Kar reportedly brandished the weapon and began threatening her. The woman raised an alarm and chased him as he tried to flee. Her screams drew the attention of a nearby police patrol team.

Seeing the chase, police pursued Kar for nearly 100 meters before catching him.

A gun was recovered from his possession. He was arrested after a case was filed and is being questioned about the weapon’s source.