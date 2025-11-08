Man held for threatening nurses & docs at SSKM

Kolkata: A man was arrested for allegedly trying to enter the cable ward meant for women and threatening the doctors and nurses on Thursday.

According to police, on Thursday during non-visiting hours, a man identified as Ambar Roy Chowdhury of Monohorpukur in Tollygunge tried to enter the cable ward in the main block of the SSKM Hospital. When he was prevented from entering the ward, the man claimed that his family member was admitted there and he needed to enter.

Despite being asked to leave the ward, the accused tried to enter forcefully.

When the on-duty nurses and doctors protested, Roy Chowdhury allegedly abused them and threatened them with dire consequences. Immediately, the cops of the police outpost at the hospital were informed who soon detained Roy Chowdhury.

Later, a case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by a staff of the hospital following which he was arrested. However, later a lawyer

representing Roy Chowdhury went to the Bhowanipore Police Station with necessary papers for his bail and subsequently Roy Chowdhury was released with

necessary directions.