Man held for stealing gold

Kolkata: A jewellery manufacturer was arrested for allegedly stealing gold and a handsome amount of money from a gold merchant who had given him a contract

in good faith.

According to sources, the gold merchant identified as Bipul Karmakar lodged a complaint at the Muchipara Police Station on October 23 against a man identified as Dilip Modak alleging that the latter had fled with some gold and money.

Karmakar told the cops that he had given him the gold and money for manufacturing some jewellery but despite the scheduled delivery date being over, Modak did not deliver the jewellery and fled with the gold and money.

The Anti Burglary Squad (ABS) of the Kolkata Police detective department activated its sources.

After some days, cops were informed by their sources, about the hideout of Modak. While the police were planning a raid, they came to know that the accused would be going to a cinema hall in Krishnanagar bus stand.

Accordingly, a plan was made and cops kept a strict vigil in the area. On Saturday night, Modak was apprehended when he arrived there.

During a search of his hideout, cops recovered about 441 grams of gold and around Rs 45,000 in cash.

Though the major portion of the gold and money has been recovered, cops are trying to find out what he did with the remaining gold and money.