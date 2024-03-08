Man held for stabbing mother-in-law to death

Siliguri: Two women were attacked in broad daylight on International Women’s Day. A man allegedly stabbed his mother-in-law and his wife in broad daylight. The mother-in-law died on the spot and the wife is undergoing treatment at Siliguri District Hospital.

The incident took place in the area adjacent to Siliguri District Hospital on Friday. Police arrested the man from the spot.

The accused has been identified as Md. Shahid. According to the sources, Shahid and Sakhina got married seven years ago. However, later Sakina left her in-laws house and moved to her mother’s house due to family turmoil. This led to quarrels between Shahid and his in-laws and he allegedly attacked his wife and mother-in-law.

The dispute escalated to such an extent that he attacked the two with a knife. The traffic police of Siliguri District Hospital outpost detained the man. Later he was handed over to police.

A large force of Siliguri Metropolitan Police reached the area after receiving information about the incident. An investigation has begun.