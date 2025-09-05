Man held for spreading fake info on SLST question paper

Kolkata: A man was arrested in West Midnapore on Friday for allegedly circulating false information about providing the question paper of the School Level Selection Test (SLST) exam—to be held on September 7 and 14—in exchange for money. According to sources, two days ago, the accused, identified as Arindam Pal, posted on his Facebook profile claiming that the question paper and answers of the exam could be arranged for Rs 14 lakh.

In the post, Pal claimed to be from Murshidabad and alleged that he had received a phone call from an individual offering to supply the question paper along with the answers. Pal further stated that the caller told him he would be taken to Burdwan two days before the exam, where the paper and answers would be handed over. For this, an initial payment of Rs 5,000 was required, followed by Rs 8 lakh on the interview day, while the balance after securing the job.

Once the post came to light, cops traced the IP details and arrested Pal.