Man held for sexually assaulting specially-abled minor

Alipurduar: A specially-abled minor was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 27-year-old neighbour in a village under Falakata in Alipurduar district.

The accused has been arrested and booked under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police sources, the accused allegedly lured the minor on various pretexts over a period of time and behaved inappropriately with him.

The situation reportedly escalated on Wednesday, following which the minor fell seriously ill due to the alleged assault. Family members became aware of the incident after the minor, who has communication challenges, was able to convey the ordeal through physical gestures.

Upon understanding the gravity of the situation, the family lodged a written complaint at the Falakata police station. Acting swiftly on the complaint, police arrested the accused and produced him before the Alipurduar District Court. An investigation into the matter is currently underway. The incident has triggered shock and outrage in the locality.

Falakata Police Station IC Prashant Biswas said: “One person has been arrested based on a complaint. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Investigation is underway.”