Man held for ‘sexually assaulting’ 3-year-old

Kolkata: A 55-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Sealdah, on charges of sexually assaulting a minor near the Sir Gurudas Banerjee Halt Railway Station in Beliaghata.

According to police sources, the incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the victim, a three-year-old girl, was playing near her hutment located close to the railway tracks. The accused, identified as Pancha Goala, a resident of the same locality, allegedly picked up the child and took her to a secluded, abandoned spot nearby. It is alleged that the minor was taken to an abandoned place and sexually assaulted.

On hearing a child cry, some local residents got close to the place and saw the accused doing something with the minor. On noticing the local residents, Goala allegedly threw the minor near the railway track and fled. After the girl returned home, her parents noticed that she had sustained injuries. She was immediately admitted to a hospital. A complaint was subsequently lodged at the Sealdah Government Railway Police (GRP) station. It was learnt that the accused was allegedly manhandled by locals when he returned home later that night. Police subsequently arrested Goala. Police sources said the minor has undergone a medical examination, and a probe is underway.