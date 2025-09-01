Man held for ‘sexually abusing’ woman in boat

Kolkata: A man has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a lady inside a boat on the river at Princep Ghat. The accused Dip Bhattacharjee was nabbed from Behala area on Saturday night on the basis of a complaint by the woman at Netaji Nagar Police Station.

According to police sources, Bhattacharjee had befriended the victim through social media in March this year and was dating for the last few months. Recently, he took the victim for a boat ride at Princep Ghat. She was allegedly sexually abused inside a boat there, as per the complaint.

Bhattacharjee had identified himself as a high official of the Central government and gained her trust through frequent phone calls. For the past few months, they started dating too. The woman also stated in her complaint that she was being blackmailed after the crime by the accused and was threatened of circulating some of their intimate pictures on social media if she lodged a police complaint. He has allegedly extorted around Rs 35,000 from her through blackmailing. However, finally the woman filed a written complaint at Netaji Nagar PS on July 14. The sleuths immediately started a manhunt for Bhattacharjee who was on the run. On the basis of a tip off, he was picked up from Behala on Saturday night.