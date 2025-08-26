Man held for Rs 25L land deed fraud

Kolkata: A man has been arrested by the cops of the detective department for duping a citizen worth about Rs 25 lakh by forging a land deed.

According to sources, a few months ago, a complaint was lodged by a citizen at the North Port Police Station claiming that he had paid Rs 25 lakh advance to buy a piece of land in the Shakespeare Sarani area but the man, identified as Rakib Islam, could not be contacted.

During a preliminary inquiry, cops came to know that the original owner of the land, about which the complaint mentioned, had died long ago.

But the complainant told the cops that he met the owner in person. Later, police using the sources came to know about Islam’s location and subsequently nabbed him from the city a few days ago. It was learnt that he had forged the deed of the land and also presented a man as the owner of the land.

Police are interrogating Islam to find the other person.