Man held for robbing elderly woman, trying to kill her at Salt Lake

Kolkata: A man was arrested for allegedly robbing an elderly woman and trying to kill her in Salt Lake on Saturday.

According to sources, on Saturday morning the elderly woman who is a resident of Purbachal in Salt Lake lodged a complaint about her internet connection to the service provider. After a while, someone rang the door well and when she opened the door, she found a person from the internet service provider along with another youth present at the doorstep. After entering the flat, suddenly one of the youths identified as Subhankar pushed the elderly woman and injected some sort of medicine. The woman alleged that the accused even tried to strangle her to death. After overpowering her, the accused persons took away cash and jewellery worth about Rs 3 lakh.

During the probe, police arrested Subhankar. It was learnt that Subhankar used to look after the woman’s husband when he was bedridden. As a result, he was aware of the jewelleries.

Meanwhile, two houses were robbed by a group of armed robbers at Deganga in North 24-Parganas on Saturday night. The robbers entered the houses and locked the family members in a room in each of the houses. Later they took away all the valuables. So far, no one has been arrested.