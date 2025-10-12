Man held for ‘raping specially-abled woman’ in port area

Kolkata: A man was arrested early on Saturday for allegedly raping a specially-abled woman in the Port area of South Kolkata.

Police said the accused, identified as Md. Yeasin, a resident of Bagdi Para Road in Ayub Nagar under the jurisdiction of Nadial police station, was arrested around 6:35 am from outside his residence.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 12:15 am on Saturday when the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

Upon receiving a letter of complaint late at night, Nadial police registered a case under Section 64(2)(k) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) — which pertains to the offence of rape committed against a woman suffering from mental illness or physical disability — and initiated an investigation.

Police sources said all legal formalities were observed during the arrest, and the accused was informed of the grounds for his arrest, which were also communicated to his relatives.

The accused was produced before the court later in the day with a prayer for police custody. The medical examination of the victim has been conducted, officials added. Police said further investigation is underway.