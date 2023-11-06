Man held for raping his 9-yr-old niece

Siliguri: A man was arrested for allegedly raping his 9-year-old niece. The incident occurred in an area under the Matigara Police Station. The accused, identified as Manjit Sahani, was arrested 15 days after the incident.



Long back Manjit and the minor’s family lived in the same neighborhood. Later, the minor’s family moved to the present location under Matigara Police Station.

A few days ago, the minor’s parents went to Darjeeling for some work and at that time, when the house was empty, Manjit went there and allegedly raped the minor. When the parents of the minor returned in the evening they came to know about the matter from the girl.

The family lodged a complaint at Matigara Police Station. After searching for a few days, the family caught the accused at Jhankar More area in Siliguri on Sunday and handed him over to police.

He was produced before the Siliguri Court on Monday. An investigation

is underway.