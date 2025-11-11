Man held for ‘raping’ daughter-in-law

Kolkata: An elderly man was arrested for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law in the southern part of the city’s Park Street area, police said on Tuesday.

The woman had lodged a complaint at the Park Street Police Station, following which the accused was apprehended on Monday, they said.

“On the day of the incident, she was alone at home. Taking advantage of the absence of other family members, her father-in-law allegedly committed the crime,” a police officer said.

The accused was produced before the Bankshall Court here on Tuesday, which remanded him to police custody till November 18, the officer said.

In a separate incident, the Kolkata Police registered a case against a man for allegedly cloning credit cards and misappropriating around Rs 11.86 lakh from a person, an official said on Tuesday.

A case in this regard was lodged at Park Street Police Station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), he said.

“The accused, along with others, allegedly induced the complainant to hand over his credit cards,” the official said.

The miscreants then “cloned the credit cards and siphoned off Rs 11,85,872” without the complainant’s knowledge, he said.

Further investigation is underway.