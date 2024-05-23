Man held for raping 65-year-old mentally unstable woman

Siliguri: A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 65-year-old mentally unstable woman. The incident caused a stir in Srinagar Colony under New Jalpaiguri Police Station area.



The accused has been identified as Akbar Ali, a local resident of the area.

As per locals, on Wednesday, the elderly woman was alone at her home. Taking advantage of the situation, Akbar Ali entered the house and allegedly raped her. In the meantime, the woman’s daughter entered the house and started shouting.

Locals rushed to the spot and caught him red-handed. Later, the accused was handed over to NJP Police.

A written complaint was filed at the police station on the same night. Police booked him under POCSO Act and produced him at Jalpaiguri Court on Thursday.

Locals demanded strict punishment for the accused.