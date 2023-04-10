Man held for raping 13-year-old niece

MALDA: The uncle of a 13-old-girl was arrested by the police for allegedly raping her. The incident occured under a police station in Malda.



The mother of the victim filed a written complaint with the police. The accused Prashanta Biswas was produced in the court and has been sent to judicial custody.

The woman complained that on March 15, the accused entered the room of her daughter who was sleeping alone at around 11:45 pm and committed rape.

On hearing her cry, the woman arrived and learnt of the incident but fear of a social stigma restricted her from filing a complaint with the police. Later, she lodged a complaint with the police and the accused was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused is a divorced man who has been living with the complainant. His relationship with his widowed sister-in-law, the complainant, is also under the scanner.