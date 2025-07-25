Man held for rape after posing as ex-Army officer

Kolkata: A man was arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly raping a woman after promising to help secure her husband’s release from jail.

The woman’s husband was arrested by a Central agency over a year ago, during an investigation, and she had been trying to secure his release since then.

While trying to contact people who could help, the woman came in contact with the accused, identified as Md. Monibur Rahman of Paikar in Birbhum. It is alleged that the accused introduced himself as a former Army personnel and assured that he would make some arrangements to get bail for her husband.

It is alleged that between January and February 2024, Rahman called the woman to meet him in a hotel in the Park Street area to discuss the matter.

The woman alleged that when she went to the hotel, Rahman raped her, clicked her pictures, and threatened to circulate them online. She further claimed that Rahman had been continuously blackmailing her.

On June 30, she lodged a complaint at the Park Street Police Station against Rahman.

During the probe, police conducted an inquiry at the hotel, and on Wednesday night, Rahman was arrested in the Watgunge area.