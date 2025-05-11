Man held for posting picture of burning national flag

Kolkata: A man was arrested on Saturday by the cops of Barasat Police for his alleged posts in social media in favour of Pakistan and hate comments about the Indian armed forces along with circulating a picture of national flag burning.

According to sources, the accused identified as Abu Bakkar worked at a jewellery store in Barasat area. Amid the situation between the Indian and Pakistan, his colleagues on Friday spotted several social media posts by Bakkar where he was found making objectionable comments about the Indian Armed Forces and also had posted a picture of our national flag getting burnt. These apart, the texts in his posts were allegedly found to be in

favour of Pakistan.

On Saturday, as soon as Bakkar went to his place of work, his colleagues surrounded him and asked why he is supporting Pakistan and spreading hatred about the country and its Armed Forces. However, Bakkar did not pay heed to anybody. Later, police were informed. After a few moments, police detained Bakkar and took him to the police station.

A case was registered against him and he was arrested. On Sunday, Bakkar was produced at the Barasat court and was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.