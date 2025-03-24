Man held for posing as Justice to influence govt tenders

Kolkata: A man from East Burdwan has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a Calcutta High Court Justice to influence government officials and secure tender.

The accused, identified as Paban Pal from Khandoghosh in East Burdwan, reportedly contacted various high-ranking individuals, falsely introducing himself as a Justice of the Calcutta High Court.

Authorities also discovered that, in some instances, he had used the Justice’s photograph as his phone number’s display picture. He allegedly targeted officials from multiple government departments in an attempt to obtain tenders.

Recently, Pal called an officer of the West Bengal Mineral Development and Trading Corporation and introduced himself as a Justice. He reportedly asked the official to give the tenders related to sand and some metals to some people close to him.

On suspicion, the official got in touch with an officer of the High Court and narrated the entire incident.

During enquiry, it was found that the number is not of any Justice. Later, the matter was reportedly conveyed to the top brass of the city police following which an investigation was started.

On Saturday Oaban was arrested. On Sunday he was produced at the Bankshall Court and remanded to police custody till April 2.