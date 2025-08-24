Man held for posing as bank official, duping citizen

Kolkata: A man was arrested from Jharkhand on Saturday for allegedly duping a citizen on the pretext of verification for securing his bank account posing as an official.

According to police, Uttam Kumar Dutta, an elderly man residing in Kaikhali area had lodged a complaint last year alleging that he received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as an official of a private bank. The caller told Dutta that to secure his account maintained with the private bank from fraudsters, he needs to verify some details. After gaining the confidence of Dutta, the caller had asked for the mother’s name and full date of birth of the complainant. Accordingly, Dutta shared the information sought by the fake bank official, assuming that the details are less important. But the details were the key factors to validate some operations.

As soon as the fraudster got the details, Dutta found that about Rs 2.68 lakh was transferred. When he tried to contact the caller, failed. Later he lodged a complaint with the Airport Police Station. During the probe, police found multiple bank accounts where the money was sent in parts. After contacting the bank where the money had landed, cops came to about a man identified as Milan Nandi. Recently, a team was sent to Jharkhand and Nandi was picked up. He is getting interrogated to find out the mastermind of the racket.