Man held for posing as a doctor

Siliguri: A 58-year-old man has been arrested on the allegations of treating patients by posing as a doctor. He even conducted a head tumour surgery on a patient at his residence in Suryasen Colony area of Siliguri.

The accused has been identified as Ranjan Das. According to police sources, Ranjan is a resident of Odlabari in Jalpaiguri. He got married to Niyati Das, a resident of Shiv Mandir in Siliguri. However, they got separated, and a month later, Ranjan rented a house at Suryasen Colony area. Here, he introduced himself as a doctor and apart from health examination, he also prescribed medicines. Recently, Ranjan performed a tumour surgery on a person but the patient's problems persisted.

Meanwhile, another man, who got sick after being treated by Ranjan, was admitted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital where his prescription aroused suspicion of the Medical College doctors.

The matter finally reached the locality, where residents caught hold of him and quizzed him. They even called Das’s wife and asked her if he was a doctor to which she replied that Das used to deal in sand and stone and had nothing to do with medicine. The agitated mob beat him up and handed him over to the police.