Man held for murder of pregnant woman, her minor brother

Kolkata: A man was arrested for murdering a pregnant woman and her minor brother in Netajinagar by setting them on fire over a family dispute.

The accused identified as Swapan Basak is the maternal uncle to the mother of the deceased woman and the boy.

According to sources, on April 10, Namita Basak (19) and her minor brother were at home when the accused allegedly set them ablaze and fled.

Police rescued Namita in an unconscious state and rushed her to Baghajatin State General Hospital where she was declared brought dead. However, his minor brother was rescued earlier by the neighbours and rushed to the MR Bangur Hospital where he was admitted. The boy succumbed to his injuries later.

Meanwhile, Namita’s husband Sachin Kumar Das lodged a complaint against Basak and others following which a case was registered on April 11. During the probe, police nabbed Basak from Raiganj on April 14. At present, he is in police custody till April 28.

Police have informed that there was a dispute between Namita’s mother and her maternal grandfather. On the day of the murder, there was an altercation between them at the said place. Cops have also come to know that there was an illicit approach of the accused towards Namita’s mother which the deceased

vehemently opposed.