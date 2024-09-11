Man held for molesting woman inside bus

KOLKATA: A man was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman inside a running bus on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass in Kasba area on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, on Tuesday around 9:30 am the woman reportedly boarded a bus from Ruby crossing on EM Bypass to go to Ultadanga. After the bus started moving, the woman felt uncomfortable as a man was standing close and was allegedly touching her inappropriately, pretending that it was happening due to movement of the bus. Immediately the woman raised an alarm and other passengers intervened.

The bus was stopped on the EM Bypass and the traffic cops were informed. The accused man was reportedly manhandled by the other passengers before he was detained by the police. After a while, the accused was handed over to the cops of Kasba police station. Later the woman lodged a complaint following which a case was registered against the accused and he was arrested.