Man held for ‘molesting’ school girl on bus

Siliguri: Police have arrested a man on allegations of molesting a Class 12 girl while the student was returning home from school. The accused has been identified as Susit Mallick (45 years), a resident of Harekrishna Pally in Bagdogra.

The incident unfolded as the student, from a government Hindi high school in Siliguri and a resident of the Shiv Mandir area, was returning home from school. According to reports, Mallick, who was seated next to her, allegedly attempted to touch the girl under various pretexts. Despite warnings from the girl and her friends, the man reportedly continued his actions. Acting swiftly, the girl’s friends managed to stop the bus at Shiv Mandir Medical More traffic point.

They immediately disembarked and informed the traffic police on duty. The incident quickly drew an agitated crowd to the area.

Upon receiving news of the alleged molestation, a pink mobile van from Matigara Police Station promptly arrived at the scene. Police officers detained Susit and took him to the police station.

Shortly after, the minor’s family arrived at the police station upon being informed of the incident. A written complaint was filed, based on which Mallick was arrested.

He was produced at Siliguri Court on Friday.